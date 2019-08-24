Upwork Inc. (UPWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork Inc. 18 5.87 N/A -0.17 0.00 Wix.com Ltd. 132 10.81 N/A -1.20 0.00

Demonstrates Upwork Inc. and Wix.com Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Upwork Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5% Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6%

Liquidity

Upwork Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wix.com Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Wix.com Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Upwork Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Upwork Inc. and Wix.com Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wix.com Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Upwork Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 66.67%. On the other hand, Wix.com Ltd.’s potential downside is -3.54% and its consensus price target is $142.17. The information presented earlier suggests that Upwork Inc. looks more robust than Wix.com Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.8% of Upwork Inc. shares and 98.4% of Wix.com Ltd. shares. Upwork Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 3.14% are Wix.com Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22% Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4%

For the past year Upwork Inc. had bearish trend while Wix.com Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Upwork Inc. beats Wix.com Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.