Upwork Inc. (UPWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork Inc. 19 6.90 N/A -0.19 0.00 Redfin Corporation 19 2.96 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Upwork Inc. and Redfin Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Redfin Corporation 0.00% -22.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

Upwork Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Redfin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Redfin Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upwork Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Upwork Inc. and Redfin Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Redfin Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

Upwork Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 41.68%. On the other hand, Redfin Corporation’s potential upside is 38.22% and its average target price is $23.29. The information presented earlier suggests that Upwork Inc. looks more robust than Redfin Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Upwork Inc. and Redfin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 0% respectively. Upwork Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.44%. Competitively, 2.7% are Redfin Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upwork Inc. -20.75% -16.6% -26.99% -8.2% 0% -10.38% Redfin Corporation -13.67% -22.21% -4.74% 14.87% -21.4% 20.14%

For the past year Upwork Inc. had bearish trend while Redfin Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Upwork Inc. beats Redfin Corporation.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.