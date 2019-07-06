Upwork Inc. (UPWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Since Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork Inc. 19 6.44 N/A -0.19 0.00 Alphabet Inc. 1,135 5.53 N/A 39.87 29.36

Demonstrates Upwork Inc. and Alphabet Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Upwork Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Alphabet Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Alphabet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Upwork Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Upwork Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alphabet Inc. 0 5 9 2.64

The average target price of Upwork Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 51.80%. Competitively Alphabet Inc. has an average target price of $1310.86, with potential upside of 15.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that Upwork Inc. looks more robust than Alphabet Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Upwork Inc. and Alphabet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 81.4% respectively. Insiders held 12.44% of Upwork Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.16% of Alphabet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upwork Inc. -20.75% -16.6% -26.99% -8.2% 0% -10.38% Alphabet Inc. 0% -4.54% 3.74% 8.71% 5.8% 12.04%

For the past year Upwork Inc. has -10.38% weaker performance while Alphabet Inc. has 12.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats Upwork Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.