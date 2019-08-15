Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Reaches $15.18 After 6.00% Up Move; Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Shorts Down By 7.62%

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) had a decrease of 7.62% in short interest. IOTS’s SI was 2.30 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.62% from 2.49 million shares previously. With 183,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS)’s short sellers to cover IOTS’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 88,159 shares traded. Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) has risen 52.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.14% the S&P500. Some Historical IOTS News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO REPORTS PURCHASE OF S3 SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $35M; 29/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES – S3 SEMICONDUCTORS TO BECOME A BUSINESS UNIT OF CO, CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER CURRENT OPERATING MODEL AT EXISTING GLOBAL SITES; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 5c Vs. -; 01/05/2018 – Adesto Announces Production Release of its DataFlash-L Products for Industrial and Home Automation Applications; 17/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Adesto’s DataFlash Memory Adopted by Elexa Consumer Products, Inc. for its Dome Home Automation Products

The stock of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 133,413 shares traded. Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.63 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $16.09 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UPWK worth $97.62M more.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company has market cap of $301.61 million. The firm offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The Company’s platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015.