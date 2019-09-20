Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Reaches $13.80 After 8.00% Down Move; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Trimmed Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 21.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 3,591 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 12,909 shares with $2.25M value, down from 16,500 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $55.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $198.65. About 463,140 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

The stock of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 429,591 shares traded. Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.53 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $12.70 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UPWK worth $122.32 million less.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The Company’s platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015.

Analysts await Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Upwork Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% negative EPS growth.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased Andeavor Logistics Lp stake by 18,712 shares to 1.46 million valued at $53.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 23,417 shares and now owns 134,712 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,016 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 150,921 shares. 2,878 were accumulated by First Citizens Commercial Bank And. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,363 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 26,158 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Il has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Schroder Investment Mgmt holds 295,988 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 79,471 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 1,156 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantum Cap Management holds 0.5% or 5,288 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,675 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 876,706 shares. 25,948 were reported by Woodstock Corporation.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 6.82% above currents $198.65 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 16 by JP Morgan. UBS downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by UBS.