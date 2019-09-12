Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Forms $15.24 Double Bottom; Tech Data (TECD) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Tech Data Corp (TECD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 121 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 117 trimmed and sold holdings in Tech Data Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 35.85 million shares, up from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tech Data Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 88 Increased: 78 New Position: 43.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) formed double bottom with $14.17 target or 7.00% below today’s $15.24 share price. Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has $1.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 93,079 shares traded. Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $108.31 million for 8.78 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. It distributes and markets broadline products, such as notebooks, tablets, desktops, printers, printer supplies, and components; and data center products, including industry standard servers, proprietary servers, networking, and storage products. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. The firm also offers software products, such as virtualization, cloud, security, desktop applications, operating systems, and utilities software; mobility products consisting of mobile phones and accessories; and consumer electronics comprising TV's, digital displays, consumer audio-visual devices, and network-attached consumer devices.

Shayne & Co. Llc holds 8.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation for 116,653 shares. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp owns 87,867 shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 3.04% invested in the company for 132,790 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.28% in the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 22,314 shares.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TECD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Tech Data Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Data (TECD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Data (TECD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTEC, DE, TECD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.