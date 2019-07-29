Upwork Inc. (UPWK) EPS Estimated At $-0.05; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Trimmed Independent Bank Mass (INDB) Stake By $1.01 Million

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) stake by 6.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 12,412 shares as Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB)’s stock declined 4.45%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 168,321 shares with $13.64M value, down from 180,733 last quarter. Independent Bank Corp Mass now has $2.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.64. About 15,616 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an

Analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 7 after the close.After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Upwork Inc.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 133,851 shares traded. Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The Company’s platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015.

More notable recent Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Names Leela Srinivasan to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Small Cap Stocks with Potential for Big Profit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Independent Bank Corp (Mass) (INDB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.03 million for 14.17 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Corporation holds 19,717 shares. 93 were reported by Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 32,663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 1,743 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Moors & Cabot Incorporated invested in 0.41% or 77,312 shares. The New York-based Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Aqr Ltd Liability reported 10,817 shares. Eastern Natl Bank accumulated 3,651 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Morgan Stanley accumulated 22,147 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.21 million shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Among 2 analysts covering Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independent Bank had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $160,740 activity. JONES KEVIN J also sold $160,740 worth of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) on Monday, February 4.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 7,210 shares to 10,681 valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Lamb Weston Holdings stake by 114,148 shares and now owns 143,422 shares. Marathon Oil Group (NYSE:MRO) was raised too.