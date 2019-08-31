Upwork Inc. (UPWK) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Contrasting side by side

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork Inc. 18 5.83 N/A -0.17 0.00 Zillow Group Inc. 41 3.92 N/A -0.84 0.00

Demonstrates Upwork Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Upwork Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5% Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Upwork Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Upwork Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 65.98%. Zillow Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44.33 average price target and a 28.75% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Upwork Inc. looks more robust than Zillow Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Upwork Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.8% and 2.55%. 0.8% are Upwork Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.21% of Zillow Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22% Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2%

For the past year Upwork Inc. has -9.22% weaker performance while Zillow Group Inc. has 58.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Upwork Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zillow Group Inc.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.