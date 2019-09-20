Upwork Inc. (UPWK) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Contrasting side by side

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork Inc. 17 5.72 N/A -0.17 0.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Upwork Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Upwork Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5% Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Upwork Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Qutoutiao Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Upwork Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Upwork Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 69.37%. Meanwhile, Qutoutiao Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 265.54%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Qutoutiao Inc. is looking more favorable than Upwork Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Upwork Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.8% and 2.1% respectively. About 0.8% of Upwork Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22% Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38%

For the past year Upwork Inc. has stronger performance than Qutoutiao Inc.

Summary

Upwork Inc. beats Qutoutiao Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.