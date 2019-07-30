Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 42 5.61 N/A -0.77 0.00 SeaChange International Inc. 1 1.27 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -40.7%

Volatility & Risk

Upland Software Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SeaChange International Inc. has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor SeaChange International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. SeaChange International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Upland Software Inc. and SeaChange International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Upland Software Inc. is $49.25, with potential upside of 13.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Upland Software Inc. shares and 49.9% of SeaChange International Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.5% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.5% are SeaChange International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06% SeaChange International Inc. -6.88% -12.23% -30.68% -28.24% -60.26% -3.17%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. had bullish trend while SeaChange International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.