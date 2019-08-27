Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

We are comparing Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 43 5.61 N/A -0.77 0.00 SAP SE 121 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Upland Software Inc. and SAP SE.

Profitability

Table 2 has Upland Software Inc. and SAP SE’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Upland Software Inc.’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. SAP SE on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Upland Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, SAP SE’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. SAP SE’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Upland Software Inc. and SAP SE can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Upland Software Inc. is $49.25, with potential upside of 20.62%. Competitively SAP SE has a consensus price target of $152.33, with potential upside of 25.92%. Based on the data shown earlier, SAP SE is looking more favorable than Upland Software Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares and 5.1% of SAP SE shares. About 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. was more bullish than SAP SE.

Summary

SAP SE beats on 7 of the 9 factors Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.