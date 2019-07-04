Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 39 6.02 N/A -0.77 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 21 3.21 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Upland Software Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Upland Software Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. From a competition point of view, Rosetta Stone Inc. has a 0.28 beta which is 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Upland Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Upland Software Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Upland Software Inc. has a 5.37% upside potential and an average target price of $49.25. Competitively the consensus target price of Rosetta Stone Inc. is $27, which is potential 14.12% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rosetta Stone Inc. seems more appealing than Upland Software Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Upland Software Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 87%. About 10.5% of Upland Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% are Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06% Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. has stronger performance than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Upland Software Inc. beats Rosetta Stone Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.