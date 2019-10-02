Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 38 0.70 22.89M -0.77 0.00 Rapid7 Inc. 52 -1973.48 43.54M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Upland Software Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 59,749,412.69% -17.7% -3.8% Rapid7 Inc. 83,218,654.43% -60% -10.3%

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software Inc.’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Upland Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Rapid7 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Upland Software Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 43.01% for Upland Software Inc. with consensus price target of $53. On the other hand, Rapid7 Inc.’s potential upside is 38.83% and its consensus price target is $61.67. Based on the data shown earlier, Upland Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Upland Software Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 93.9%. Insiders owned roughly 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.8% are Rapid7 Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. was less bullish than Rapid7 Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.