Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 39 6.07 N/A -0.77 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 112 9.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -26.3% -10.2%

Volatility & Risk

Upland Software Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Proofpoint Inc.’s 75.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Proofpoint Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Upland Software Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Upland Software Inc. has an average target price of $49.25, and a 4.56% upside potential. Competitively Proofpoint Inc. has an average target price of $127.57, with potential upside of 4.16%. The data provided earlier shows that Upland Software Inc. appears more favorable than Proofpoint Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Upland Software Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 95.4%. Upland Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.5%. Comparatively, Proofpoint Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06% Proofpoint Inc. -0.45% -2.68% 0.56% 33.97% -2.64% 42.72%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. was more bullish than Proofpoint Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Upland Software Inc. beats Proofpoint Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.