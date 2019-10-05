Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 38 0.75 22.89M -0.77 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 39 1.41 44.10M 1.16 37.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 60,411,718.13% -17.7% -3.8% Progress Software Corporation 112,903,225.81% 16.9% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software Inc. has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Progress Software Corporation on the other hand, has 0.75 beta which makes it 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Progress Software Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Progress Software Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Upland Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 40.73% for Upland Software Inc. with consensus price target of $53. On the other hand, Progress Software Corporation’s potential upside is 29.12% and its consensus price target is $49. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Upland Software Inc. seems more appealing than Progress Software Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares and 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation shares. Insiders held 10.1% of Upland Software Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Progress Software Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. has stronger performance than Progress Software Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Progress Software Corporation beats Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.