Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Both Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 39 5.97 N/A -0.77 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.02 N/A 0.38 44.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Upland Software Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Upland Software Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Upland Software Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Upland Software Inc. has a 6.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $49.25. Meanwhile, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 0.40%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Upland Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.6% of Upland Software Inc. shares and 93% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 10.5% of Upland Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. has stronger performance than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.