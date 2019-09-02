Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 43 5.23 N/A -0.77 0.00 CDK Global Inc. 53 2.74 N/A 2.92 17.78

Demonstrates Upland Software Inc. and CDK Global Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Upland Software Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3%

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software Inc. has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. CDK Global Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, CDK Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. CDK Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Upland Software Inc. and CDK Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Upland Software Inc. has a 29.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Upland Software Inc. and CDK Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 84.3% respectively. 10.1% are Upland Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. has stronger performance than CDK Global Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CDK Global Inc. beats Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.