Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Advisors Capital Management Has Decreased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding By $2.34 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 47.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 9,724 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 10,593 shares with $2.56M value, down from 20,317 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $21.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $224.21. About 461,338 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 61.11% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. UPLD’s profit would be $6.23 million giving it 39.75 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Upland Software, Inc.’s analysts see -6.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 113,988 shares traded. Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has risen 50.62% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UPLD News: 09/05/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC UPLD.O – FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, UPLAND EXPECTS REPORTED TOTAL REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $133.2 AND $136.2 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Upland Software Launches Industry’s First Knowledge-Enabled Professional Services Automation (PSA) Solution; 08/03/2018 – Upland Software Provides Strong 1Q Guidance Range With 45% Rev Growth at the Midpoint; 01/05/2018 – Upland Software Enables Superior Customer Service and IT Support Through Upgraded Version of its KCS® v6 Verified Knowledge Ma; 02/05/2018 – Upland Software Launches Upland Analytics to Deliver Dynamic, Customizable, and Integrated Reporting Functionality Across Produ; 22/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE REPORTS FIRST PURCHASE IN EUROPE, RAISES GUIDAN; 08/03/2018 – Upland Software Sees FY Rev $120.4M-$124.4M; 08/03/2018 – Upland Software 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Upland Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPLD); 08/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.37

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 207.60 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Highland Fds I (SNLN) stake by 47,975 shares to 1.01 million valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 6,889 shares and now owns 42,415 shares. Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) was raised too.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $325 highest and $160 lowest target. $277.88's average target is 23.94% above currents $224.21 stock price.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $8.65M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. Klarich Lee also sold $1.68M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 the insider ZUK NIR sold $6.53M.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $990.69 million. The firm offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management.