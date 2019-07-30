Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Contrasting side by side

Both Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 42 5.61 N/A -0.77 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 3.65 N/A -4.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Upland Software Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Upland Software Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4%

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Riot Blockchain Inc. has beta of 3.77 which is 277.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Upland Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Upland Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Upland Software Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.11% for Upland Software Inc. with consensus price target of $49.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Upland Software Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 10.9% respectively. 10.5% are Upland Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.75% are Riot Blockchain Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06% Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. has weaker performance than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Upland Software Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

