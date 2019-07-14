Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 40 5.92 N/A -0.77 0.00 Red Hat Inc. 182 0.00 N/A 2.39 77.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Upland Software Inc. and Red Hat Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Red Hat Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 8.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Upland Software Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Red Hat Inc.’s 49.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Red Hat Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Red Hat Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Upland Software Inc. and Red Hat Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Red Hat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Upland Software Inc.’s upside potential is 7.23% at a $49.25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Red Hat Inc. is $190, which is potential 1.22% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Upland Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Red Hat Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Upland Software Inc. shares and 92.1% of Red Hat Inc. shares. Upland Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.5%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Red Hat Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06% Red Hat Inc. 0.53% 1.63% 2.94% 6.64% 12.46% 5.49%

For the past year Upland Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Red Hat Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Red Hat Inc. beats Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.