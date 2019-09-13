Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 43 5.08 N/A -0.77 0.00 Qualys Inc. 85 10.55 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 highlights Upland Software Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Upland Software Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Upland Software Inc. has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Qualys Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Qualys Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Upland Software Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Upland Software Inc.’s upside potential is 43.28% at a $53 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Qualys Inc.’s consensus target price is $94.4, while its potential upside is 17.18%. The data provided earlier shows that Upland Software Inc. appears more favorable than Qualys Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Upland Software Inc. and Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 89% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Upland Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.