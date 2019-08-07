Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Comparing side by side

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 42 5.51 N/A -0.77 0.00 Medallia Inc. 39 14.47 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Upland Software Inc. and Medallia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Medallia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Medallia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Upland Software Inc. and Medallia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Medallia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Upland Software Inc.’s upside potential is 15.07% at a $49.25 consensus target price. Medallia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52 consensus target price and a 36.20% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Medallia Inc. is looking more favorable than Upland Software Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Upland Software Inc. and Medallia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 10.1% of Upland Software Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. has stronger performance than Medallia Inc.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.