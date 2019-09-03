Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Upland Software Inc. has 69.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. 10.1% of Upland Software Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Upland Software Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.70% -3.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Upland Software Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. N/A 44 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Upland Software Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

Upland Software Inc. presently has an average price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.25%. The potential upside of the competitors is 136.10%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Upland Software Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Upland Software Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Upland Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Upland Software Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Upland Software Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Upland Software Inc. has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Upland Software Inc.’s competitors are 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Upland Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.