Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Comparing side by side

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 41 5.59 N/A -0.77 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.16 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Upland Software Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Upland Software Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Digital Turbine Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Digital Turbine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Upland Software Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Upland Software Inc.’s average price target is $49.25, while its potential upside is 13.45%. Competitively the average price target of Digital Turbine Inc. is $4.13, which is potential -21.78% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Upland Software Inc. appears more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Upland Software Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 36.5%. 10.5% are Upland Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06% Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. was less bullish than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.