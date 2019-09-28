Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 39 0.70 22.89M -0.77 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 97 4.16 14.58M 0.55 176.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 59,408,253.31% -17.7% -3.8% AppFolio Inc. 15,027,829.31% 19.6% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.56 beta indicates that Upland Software Inc. is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AppFolio Inc. has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, AppFolio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. AppFolio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Upland Software Inc. and AppFolio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AppFolio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Upland Software Inc.’s upside potential is 57.36% at a $53 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of AppFolio Inc. is $61, which is potential -34.50% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Upland Software Inc. is looking more favorable than AppFolio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares and 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares. Upland Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year Upland Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors AppFolio Inc. beats Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.