UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Both UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 10 17.74 N/A -0.33 0.00 Twilio Inc. 124 24.42 N/A -1.31 0.00

Demonstrates UP Fintech Holding Limited and Twilio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows UP Fintech Holding Limited and Twilio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UP Fintech Holding Limited are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, Twilio Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Twilio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for UP Fintech Holding Limited and Twilio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Competitively the consensus price target of Twilio Inc. is $152.89, which is potential 4.82% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.4% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares and 66.2% of Twilio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Twilio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -23.11% -57.05% 0% 0% 0% -24.45% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend while Twilio Inc. had bullish trend.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.