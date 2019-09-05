UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

We will be comparing the differences between UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 15.28 N/A -1.14 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 6 3.84 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see UP Fintech Holding Limited and MobileIron Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us UP Fintech Holding Limited and MobileIron Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Liquidity

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, MobileIron Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. UP Fintech Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for UP Fintech Holding Limited and MobileIron Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

MobileIron Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 12.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UP Fintech Holding Limited and MobileIron Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 71.2% respectively. About 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.1% are MobileIron Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited has -61.54% weaker performance while MobileIron Inc. has 50.33% stronger performance.

Summary

UP Fintech Holding Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.