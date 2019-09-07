UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 15.31 N/A -1.14 0.00 FireEye Inc. 15 3.39 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights UP Fintech Holding Limited and FireEye Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Liquidity

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FireEye Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. UP Fintech Holding Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FireEye Inc.

Analyst Ratings

UP Fintech Holding Limited and FireEye Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively FireEye Inc. has a consensus target price of $19.2, with potential upside of 40.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited was more bearish than FireEye Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors UP Fintech Holding Limited beats FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.