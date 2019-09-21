UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

We will be contrasting the differences between UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 15.51 N/A -1.14 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 94 14.90 N/A 0.55 176.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UP Fintech Holding Limited and AppFolio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has UP Fintech Holding Limited and AppFolio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UP Fintech Holding Limited. Its rival AppFolio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AppFolio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UP Fintech Holding Limited and AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 72.8% respectively. 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of AppFolio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited has -61.54% weaker performance while AppFolio Inc. has 63.04% stronger performance.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats UP Fintech Holding Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.