UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Reaches $4.00 After 9.00% Down Move; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lowered By $318,735 Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 3,935 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 191,980 shares with $15.73M value, down from 195,915 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $17.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.27. About 606,502 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.79 million for 15.05 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $8100 lowest target. $84.25’s average target is 7.64% above currents $78.27 stock price. Omnicom Group had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Omnicom Agencies Uphold Creative Excellence at the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity – PRNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omnicom cuts ties with Juul – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omnicom dips as McDonald’s picks new agency – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Starts Omnicom Group (OMC) at Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ketchum Curates Wellness Council to Build Meaningful Connections Among Influencers, Brands and Consumers – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 5,114 shares to 274,865 valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 22,137 shares and now owns 153,127 shares. Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandes Investment Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 142,101 shares in its portfolio. Element Management Limited has 0.09% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 58,573 were accumulated by Raymond James Finance Svcs. Captrust Advisors holds 27,029 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Olstein Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 106,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.05% or 65,142 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.52% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 55,231 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Limited holds 25,068 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated accumulated 183,750 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 562,574 shares. Rnc Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 432,871 shares. Northern stated it has 3.80M shares. Verity And Verity Ltd has invested 1.7% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 12,241 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.