UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Comparing side by side

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 14.42 N/A -1.14 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.99 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights UP Fintech Holding Limited and Xunlei Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has UP Fintech Holding Limited and Xunlei Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Liquidity

UP Fintech Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Xunlei Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares and 13% of Xunlei Limited shares. 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.39% are Xunlei Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Xunlei Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors UP Fintech Holding Limited beats Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.