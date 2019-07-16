UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Contrasting side by side

Both UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 10 18.80 N/A -0.33 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 46 12.56 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UP Fintech Holding Limited and PROS Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us UP Fintech Holding Limited and PROS Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival PROS Holdings Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. UP Fintech Holding Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -23.11% -57.05% 0% 0% 0% -24.45% PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited has -24.45% weaker performance while PROS Holdings Inc. has 62.71% stronger performance.

Summary

UP Fintech Holding Limited beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.