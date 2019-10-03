UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Comparison side by side

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 5 0.00 63.52M -1.14 0.00 Phunware Inc. 2 0.00 22.17M -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of UP Fintech Holding Limited and Phunware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has UP Fintech Holding Limited and Phunware Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 1,398,626,034.88% 0% 0% Phunware Inc. 1,415,980,072.81% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Phunware Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. UP Fintech Holding Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares and 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares. 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Phunware Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Phunware Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors UP Fintech Holding Limited beats Phunware Inc.