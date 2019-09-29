UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UP Fintech Holding Limited has 2.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has UP Fintech Holding Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 1,392,127,640.92% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares UP Fintech Holding Limited and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 63.52M 5 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for UP Fintech Holding Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

The potential upside of the peers is 72.43%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UP Fintech Holding Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend while UP Fintech Holding Limited’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

UP Fintech Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. UP Fintech Holding Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UP Fintech Holding Limited’s peers.

Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors UP Fintech Holding Limited’s peers beat UP Fintech Holding Limited.