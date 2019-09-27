UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Comparison side by side

Both UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 14.35 N/A -1.14 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 81 12.54 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see UP Fintech Holding Limited and Everbridge Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides UP Fintech Holding Limited and Everbridge Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UP Fintech Holding Limited. Its rival Everbridge Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Everbridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for UP Fintech Holding Limited and Everbridge Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Everbridge Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $92.67 consensus price target and a 44.21% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares and 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend while Everbridge Inc. had bullish trend.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.