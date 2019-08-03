UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Comparison side by side

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 9 15.20 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UP Fintech Holding Limited and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UP Fintech Holding Limited are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for UP Fintech Holding Limited and Cheetah Mobile Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.8, with potential upside of 85.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UP Fintech Holding Limited and Cheetah Mobile Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 16.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has weaker performance than UP Fintech Holding Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.