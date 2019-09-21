Unumprovident (UNM) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Upped Position by $258.34 Million; As American Express (AXP) Stock Rose, Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $499,134

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Unumprovident (UNM) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 35,570 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19B, up from 27,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Unumprovident for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 2.68 million shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 160.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 4,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 6,588 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 2,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Investment Corp by 8,400 shares to 43,550 shares, valued at $732.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,600 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 1,060 shares stake. 141,674 are held by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.37% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Bartlett And Lc holds 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 392 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 107,948 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Macquarie Gru has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 82,000 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited holds 10,200 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.04% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Raymond James & Associates reported 112,206 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 32,230 shares. Assetmark stated it has 4,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.5% or 74,033 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lonza Group Ltd by 1,100 shares to 1,405 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Index (IWR) by 6,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,019 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).