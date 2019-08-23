Unumprovident (UNM) Market Value Declined While Lazard Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $2.11 Million; Engaged Capital Trimmed Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Stake by $49.22 Million; Valuation Rose

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unumprovident (UNM) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 63,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 373,564 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, down from 437,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unumprovident for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 1.40M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 157,842 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). State Street Corporation invested in 1.40M shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 114,795 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Legal & General Gp Pcl has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Hbk Invs Lp stated it has 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Smith Graham Commerce Inv Advsr LP invested in 0.96% or 333,085 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability reported 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 4.63 million shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 13,708 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 138,030 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 1,360 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 49,431 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 339,828 shares.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.54 million for 18.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment invested 0.48% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). State Street Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 10.32M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 41,755 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 729,867 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 7.52 million shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.02% or 112,673 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.2% or 169,914 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 35,921 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 2.19M shares stake. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd holds 6.28% or 135,318 shares. First Personal Fin Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 109 shares. Piedmont Invest Incorporated owns 0.23% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 171,069 shares. 14,935 are held by Stanley.