Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

As Biotechnology companies, Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.64 N/A -1.60 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 30 15529.78 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.76%. Competitively, 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.