Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

As Biotechnology companies, Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|5.64
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|30
|15529.78
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-96.5%
|-42.3%
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Zai Lab Limited has a Current Ratio of 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.76%. Competitively, 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.51%
|-15.76%
|-24.36%
|-54.66%
|-69.13%
|-25.91%
|Zai Lab Limited
|2.12%
|-8.44%
|3.69%
|68.01%
|43.63%
|22.35%
For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
Zai Lab Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
