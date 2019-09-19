Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.89 N/A -1.33 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. XBiotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a 35.14% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 18.9%. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.