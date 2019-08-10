Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.22 N/A -1.33 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.57 N/A -1.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 5.1%. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.76%. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.