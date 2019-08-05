Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.81 N/A -1.33 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4231.01 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Unum Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 147.18% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.