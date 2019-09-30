Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|13.54M
|-1.33
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|31.02M
|-3.04
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|723,097,463.28%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|252,811,735.94%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 219.93%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 79.9% respectively. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
