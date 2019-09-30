Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.54M -1.33 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 723,097,463.28% -62.3% -43.3% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 252,811,735.94% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 219.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 79.9% respectively. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.