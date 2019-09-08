Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.12 N/A -1.33 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 774.67 N/A -1.50 0.00

Demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Orchard Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Orchard Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 40.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 53.6%. Insiders held roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.