Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

We are comparing Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|6.87
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.50
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-96.5%
|-42.3%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.76%. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.51%
|-15.76%
|-24.36%
|-54.66%
|-69.13%
|-25.91%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.18%
|-11.93%
|20.51%
|7.48%
|-71.4%
|53.41%
For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -25.91% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 53.41% stronger performance.
Summary
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
