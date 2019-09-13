Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.14 N/A -1.33 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.29 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 2.9 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.