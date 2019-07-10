Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.70 N/A -1.60 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 18.71 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FibroGen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. FibroGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively FibroGen Inc. has an average target price of $71.25, with potential upside of 60.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.7% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.