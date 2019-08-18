Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.70 N/A -1.33 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.