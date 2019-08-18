Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|5.70
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|33
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
