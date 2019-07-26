Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

This is a contrast between Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.04 N/A -1.60 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.98 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 4.9 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.