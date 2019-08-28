Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.13 N/A -1.33 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 113 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and has 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average target price is $169.33, while its potential upside is 50.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 0% respectively. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.